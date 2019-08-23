How the dynamics of asylum may be creating a new crisis at the border

What it takes to secure the border, and what can happen to asylum seekers once they're in custody

How agents handle the thousands of migrants who risk everything to get into the U.S.

The State of Immigration

The Trump administration announced a new rule on Aug.21 that would allow the government to detain children who cross the border seeking asylum indefinitely.

After a 2018 court order, the Department of Homeland Security did not stop separating families entirely, but they limited the practice from the tens of thousands of children separated to fewer than a thousand cases in the year that followed.

Administration officials and President Trump have claimed asylum seekers, coming primarily from Central America, bring children into the U.S. to boost their chances of being granted asylum. Multiple asylum seekers interviewed along the border have expressed the need to leave their homes, take their children, and flee their countries for fear of violence, personal threats, and desperation over conditions of extreme poverty.

With her four-month-old in her arms, Patty, a recently detained Honduran woman, spoke about “street taxes” that gang members charged, which made it impossible to afford food and housing.

“In my country the situation is very ugly. Even if you find work, it’s very difficult because there are strikes,” Patty said.

At a shelter in Brownsville, another mother with young children said extortion pushed her family of four out of Honduras. She said gang members kidnapped her husband three times and constantly harassed her with threats.

“We could not remain in the country. Either we waited for them to hurt us for failing to pay extortion, or we took the risk of coming here,” she said.

Although she was waiting to hear news about her husband, who was still in detention, she expressed some gratitude for having been released within the U.S. to begin the process of claiming asylum.

Under the recently implemented Migrant Protection Protocols, Customs and Border Protection could have sent her to Mexico, like other families detained alongside her in Brownsville. Instead, she was on her way to Los Angeles to stay with her siblings as she awaited the date of her hearing in immigration court.

1 / 11 Patty and her 4-month-old son wait to be processed at the border wall near Mission, Texas. They spent 40 days traveling from Honduras, often sleeping in the open, on the ground. Gang extortion and a lack of medicine for her baby convinced her to make the dangerous journey. Patty and her 4-month-old son wait to be processed at the border wall near Mission, Texas. They spent 40 days traveling from Honduras, often sleeping in the open, on the ground. Gang extortion and a lack of medicine for her baby convinced her to make the dangerous journey. A mother and her children head to a bus that will take them to stay with family in the U.S. while they await their asylum hearing date. A mother and her children head to a bus that will take them to stay with family in the U.S. while they await their asylum hearing date. At the border wall near McAllen, Texas, a child sleeps, covered in dust after walking into the U.S. to seek asylum. At the border wall near McAllen, Texas, a child sleeps, covered in dust after walking into the U.S. to seek asylum. Families caught by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing into the U.S. wait to be transported to a processing center near McAllen, Texas. Families caught by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing into the U.S. wait to be transported to a processing center near McAllen, Texas. Clean clothing for adults and children is ready to be given to asylum seekers at the Good Neighbor Settlement House in Brownsville, Texas. Clean clothing for adults and children is ready to be given to asylum seekers at the Good Neighbor Settlement House in Brownsville, Texas. Donated sneakers are sorted at the Good Neighbor Settlement House in Brownsville, Texas. They will be given to children who have crossed the U.S. and Mexico border seeking asylum. Some have been walking for months, arriving with worn-out or missing shoes. Donated sneakers are sorted at the Good Neighbor Settlement House in Brownsville, Texas. They will be given to children who have crossed the U.S. and Mexico border seeking asylum. Some have been walking for months, arriving with worn-out or missing shoes. A migrant child's lost shoe sits on the U.S. bank of the Rio Grande River near Mission, Texas. The 130-mile Rio Grande Sector is the U.S. Border Patrol's busiest on the 2,000 mile border. A migrant child's lost shoe sits on the U.S. bank of the Rio Grande River near Mission, Texas. The 130-mile Rio Grande Sector is the U.S. Border Patrol's busiest on the 2,000 mile border. Marbella, a six-year-old asylum seeker from Honduras, sits at a Brownsville, Texas, bus station. She, her mother, and brother are some of the few allowed into the U.S. until their hearing. Most are sent back to Mexico and wait for months for their court date. Marbella, a six-year-old asylum seeker from Honduras, sits at a Brownsville, Texas, bus station. She, her mother, and brother are some of the few allowed into the U.S. until their hearing. Most are sent back to Mexico and wait for months for their court date. Marianela Ramirez-Watson is the respite director at the Good Neighbor Settlement House in Brownsville, Texas. She says the shelter used to see hundreds of new asylum seekers a day. Changes in U.S. policy have resulted in days when only a handful show up. Marianela Ramirez-Watson is the respite director at the Good Neighbor Settlement House in Brownsville, Texas. She says the shelter used to see hundreds of new asylum seekers a day. Changes in U.S. policy have resulted in days when only a handful show up. Nelson and his 14 year-old-son wait by the border wall near Mission, Texas. They journeyed for weeks from Honduras to cross the U.S. and Mexico border, hoping for asylum. Nelson and his 14 year-old-son wait by the border wall near Mission, Texas. They journeyed for weeks from Honduras to cross the U.S. and Mexico border, hoping for asylum. Migrants wait at a section of the U.S. border wall near Mission, Texas. The U.S. Border patrol averages 1,000 apprehensions per day in the Rio Grande Valley sector of the U.S. and Mexico border. The 130-mile area is the busiest of the nation's 2,000-mile border. Migrants wait at a section of the U.S. border wall near Mission, Texas. The U.S. Border patrol averages 1,000 apprehensions per day in the Rio Grande Valley sector of the U.S. and Mexico border. The 130-mile area is the busiest of the nation's 2,000-mile border.

THE "REMAIN IN MEXICO POLICY"

In February, the Trump Administration announced the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) as a way to curb the migration of Central American families. It’s also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy because instead of releasing families into the U.S. after asylum seekers are processed by Customs and Border Protection, they are released in Mexico to await their asylum case.

In Brownsville, one of the border towns where the policy has been implemented, a mother of two who had left Honduras 10 weeks earlier to seek asylum in the U.S. said, “I was studying to become a nurse. I wanted to be somebody.” She said she decided to come with her five and six-year-old children because her daughter suffers from a heart condition and needs surgery.

When gangs in Honduras killed one of her colleagues and threatened bus drivers, like her, she had to quit her job.

"Now that I’m here, I hope I can also be someone. I hope I can achieve my goals.” She said she hopes to work and be able to provide the surgery her daughter needs, as well as a safer life for both of her children, but understands it could take a long time for that to happen.

She said other families detained with her were processed and sent to wait in Mexico. She feared they were simply “dropped off at the bridge to sort things out for themselves. One was a young mother with two babies.”

Marianela Ramirez-Watson, the respite director at the Good Neighbor Settlement House in Brownsville, said she used to receive about 100 people who were released from detention within the U.S. daily. In recent weeks, since MPP has been implemented in Brownsville, she was seeing just a handful of people, and some days nobody would show up.



According to Buzzfeed, Mexico is trying to set a cap on the number of people processed by the U.S. and sent back across the border since U.S. immigration authorities have returned 35,000 people to wait for U.S. asylum in Mexico.

Besides agreeing to collaborate on MPP, as a result of President Trump’s tariff threats, Mexico agreed to deploy the newly formed Mexican National Guard, the Mexican police, and military to increase surveillance and enforcement along their side of the border.

“From what I understand, they are actually arresting people [and] taking people into custody, so that put a damper on how things are operating along the river,” said Border Patrol Agent Herman Rivera.

According to a shelter director in Reynosa, Mexico, the Mexican National Guard had spent some days posted outside the shelter, likely to deter people staying there from crossing into the U.S. But after a few days the Guard unit left and all went back to normal.

Agent Rivera said when migrants seeking asylum cross the border and surrender to Border Patrol, “they know we’re not gonna do anything to harm them. We’re not gonna take advantage of them.” He said cartel members and smugglers in Mexico threaten and extort migrants. “A lot of what happens is law enforcement there on the other side (it) has been known that they exploit some of these people.”

1 / 7 U.S. Border Patrol Agent Rivera calls a helicopter unit to check on voices coming downsteam from the Rio Grande. U.S. Border Patrol Agent Rivera calls a helicopter unit to check on voices coming downsteam from the Rio Grande. An agent observes as an E.M.T. with the U.S. Border Patrol checks a migrant for injuries. The man was captured after crossing the Rio Grande River from Mexico. An agent observes as an E.M.T. with the U.S. Border Patrol checks a migrant for injuries. The man was captured after crossing the Rio Grande River from Mexico. U.S. Border Patrol Agent Rivera patrols the Rio Grande Valley Sector of the U.S. and Mexico border. It's only 130 miles long, but it accounts for more illicit crossings than any other area of the 2,000 mile border. U.S. Border Patrol Agent Rivera patrols the Rio Grande Valley Sector of the U.S. and Mexico border. It's only 130 miles long, but it accounts for more illicit crossings than any other area of the 2,000 mile border. A K-9 unit and U.S. Border Patrol agents search for border crossers hiding in the brush near Mission, TX. A K-9 unit and U.S. Border Patrol agents search for border crossers hiding in the brush near Mission, TX. A lost toy is one of many items dropped on the border by migrant children crossing daily from Mexico into the U.S. Shoes, clothing, diapers, and baby bottles can be found in the brush all along the Rio Grande River. A lost toy is one of many items dropped on the border by migrant children crossing daily from Mexico into the U.S. Shoes, clothing, diapers, and baby bottles can be found in the brush all along the Rio Grande River. A U.S. Border Patrol agent gestures to where he heard border crossers hiding in the brush near the U.S. and Mexico border in Mission, TX. A U.S. Border Patrol agent gestures to where he heard border crossers hiding in the brush near the U.S. and Mexico border in Mission, TX. An average of 1,000 migrants are apprehended in the Rio Grande River Sector of the U.S. and Mexico border every day. An average of 1,000 migrants are apprehended in the Rio Grande River Sector of the U.S. and Mexico border every day.

If, as Rivera said, law enforcement agents in Mexico are exploiting migrants — far from protecting them — the MPP policies could be placing people in great danger. In February, the ACLU, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and other groups sued the Trump administration over the policy they claimed “severely undermines the very purpose of our asylum system, endangering rather than safeguarding the lives of our individual plaintiffs and others fleeing persecution.” In May, a federal court allowed DHS to continue sending people to Mexico.

DETENTION CENTER CONDITIONS

In comparison with 2018, fiscal year 2019 has seen a near doubling of the number of people detained crossing the border. The DHS inspector general found “overcrowding” and “prolonged detention” in Border Patrol facilities they inspected. But multiple reports from attorneys, doctors, watchdog groups, members of Congress, and even government inspectors who have entered detention facilities have found conditions are unsanitary and unsafe. Since last year, at least seven migrant children have died in the custody of immigration authorities.

Migrants released from detention in Brownsville said they were held in “a place that was freezing, very much freezing.” Border Patrol detention centers are commonly known as “la hielera,” or “the ice box.” A mother recently released from detention said she and her children all felt sick. “They gave us a cot and an aluminum (sheet) to wrap ourselves with," she said.

About conditions in detention, the DHS inspector said, “We are concerned that overcrowding and prolonged detention represent an immediate risk to the health and safety of DHS agents and officers, and to those detained.” After the administration argued in front of a California appellate court that the government did not need to provide children with soap and a toothbrush, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco upheld an order requiring that the government provide safe and sanitary conditions for children, which include basic needs like food, water, soap, and a toothbrush.

Under the newly announced rule, these mothers could have also faced a longer period of detention with her children.

As announced, the rule would replace the 1997 Flores agreement, a case that established that children cannot remain in immigration detention for more than 20 days. In 2018, President Trump’s “zero-tolerance policy,” sought to end a practice the administration called “catch and release” — in which people seeking asylum in the U.S. would be released to friends and family members around the country as they made their case for asylum in immigration courts.

The implementation of “zero tolerance” resulted in tens of thousands of children being separated from their parents or the family members they crossed the border with because the children could not remain in detention for more than 20 days, and the administration did not favor releasing the adults.

After a federal court ordered the administration to end the practice of separating families, and to reunify tens of thousands of children with their families, the administration said the process could take up to two years. Because migrant children could not be detained longer than 20 days, and a court had ordered the end of family separations, Customs and Border Protection went back to releasing families within the U.S. The new rule would detain families together indefinitely.

As the administration continues to unveil more deterrence policies, what is missing is an approach to policy that deals with the sources of mass migration. Beyond the cutting of funding -- which would exacerbate, instead of mitigate the issues that push people to embark on a dangerous journey north with their families -- little collaboration exists between the U.S. and the Northern Triangle countries where a majority of asylum seekers come from.